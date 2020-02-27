KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new report out Thursday is claiming that the Kansas City Chiefs are set to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Jones has been an integral part of the Chiefs defense over the past few seasons, racking up 33 sacks and 97 tackles in his four seasons in Kansas City. He was on the 2016 NFL All-Rookie team and was named to the Pro Bowl last year.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the window for NFL teams to tag players is Thursday under the rules of the current collective bargaining agreement.
The move would keep Jones in Kansas City for the next season while the team continues negotiations with him.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.