KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It looks like the Chiefs Kingdom will be ruled by Sir Patrick for a long time.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement to keep NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at the QB1 position in KC for the next decade.

The 10-year extension would keep Mahomes at Arrowhead through 2031. KCTV5 News has reached out to the team for comment but has not yet received a response.

Many pundits have speculated that a deal for Mahomes, who scored 50 touchdowns while throwing for more than 5,000 yards in his first season as a starter, would shatter league salary records.

Currently, four of the top five highest-paid players in the league are quarterbacks, with Dak Prescott from Dallas topping the list with an expected $31,409,000 salary for a 1-year contract.

Schefter has reported that the extension would be valued at more than $450 million.

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth over $400 million in total, per league sources.The more significant question is, How much over $400 million? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

The ongoing planning on what was going to happen with Mahomes long-term deal has also led to questions for KC as to the future of defensive tackle Chris Jones. The team put the franchise tag on Jones in order to keep him in Kansas City as they negotiate his contract extension.

In his four seasons in Kansas City, Jones has been a defensive force, tallying 33 sacks and 97 tackles for the Chiefs.

There has been concern that Jones could opt to sit out for the season, which gathered even more fuel after a tweet from the DT last week mentioning New York Jets running back Le'Von Bell, who did the same thing during negations with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season.

Or I won’t play. @LeVeonBell told me about this — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.