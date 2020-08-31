KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs organization is said to be finalizing new six-year contracts with Andy Reid and Brett Veach.
According to a NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are said to be finalizing the deal through the 2025 season.
The #Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, tying both to the reigning Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to retweet the reporter saying, “Well deserved!”
Well deserved! 👍🏽 https://t.co/ruqujJsV9b— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 31, 2020
The team has already locked up key players like Mahomes, DT Chris Jones and TE Travis Kelce during the offseason.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates
