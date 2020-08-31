49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt, left, and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs organization is said to be finalizing new six-year contracts with Andy Reid and Brett Veach.

According to a NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are said to be finalizing the deal through the 2025 season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to retweet the reporter saying, “Well deserved!”

The team has already locked up key players like Mahomes, DT Chris Jones and TE Travis Kelce during the offseason.

