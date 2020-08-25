Texans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. 

 (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs Mike Pennel has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season.

A tweet from NFL reporter Tom Pelissero states the defensive tackle has been suspended.

Pennel will miss the home opener when the Chiefs play the Houston Texans and the second home game when they play the New England Patriots.

The DT posted a statement on his suspension on Twitter saying in part, "First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.