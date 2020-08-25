KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs Mike Pennel has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season.
A tweet from NFL reporter Tom Pelissero states the defensive tackle has been suspended.
#Chiefs DT Mike Pennel has been suspended the first two games of the 2020 season, per the transaction wire.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020
Pennel will miss the home opener when the Chiefs play the Houston Texans and the second home game when they play the New England Patriots.
The DT posted a statement on his suspension on Twitter saying in part, "First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom."
August 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.