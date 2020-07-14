KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Just a week after locking in Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal, the Kansas City Chiefs look to be addressing the other side of the ball by coming to a deal with defensive tackle Chris Jones.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Chiefs and Jones have come to an agreement on a four-year deal.
Chiefs and franchise DT Chris Jones have reached agreement on a four-year deal, per @mortreport. First Patrick Mahomes, now Jones.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020
Schefter reported the deal is worth $85 million, with $60 million in guarantees.
More contract details for Chris Jones:*$37 million is due at signing.*$60 million is guaranteed for injury.*It's a four-year, $80 million deal, with $5 million in incentives, making value of contract up to $85 million. https://t.co/gDh7JtAzRg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020
Kansas City put the “franchise” tag on Jones in March, and without a deal he would have been an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming season.
Jones has been a strong defensive presence for Kansas City since being drafted out of Mississippi State in 2016. He had his most successful year in 2018, tallying 35 solo tackles and 15.5 sacks. Playing in just 13 games in 2019 due to a groin strain, Jones still had a Pro Bowl season, with 23 solo tackles as 9 sacks.
The news of the deal was met with excitement by Jones' teammates, many of whom took to social media.
Got my boi locked up! @StoneColdJones https://t.co/8KtDqB84f0 pic.twitter.com/ZRY3HXCkwU— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020
Well deserved ✊🏽 @StoneColdJones https://t.co/rnepfdxlM4— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) July 14, 2020
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
