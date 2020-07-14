49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

 Steve Luciano

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Just a week after locking in Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal, the Kansas City Chiefs look to be addressing the other side of the ball by coming to a deal with defensive tackle Chris Jones.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Chiefs and Jones have come to an agreement on a four-year deal. 

Schefter reported the deal is worth $85 million, with $60 million in guarantees.

Kansas City put the “franchise” tag on Jones in March, and without a deal he would have been an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming season.

Jones has been a strong defensive presence for Kansas City since being drafted out of Mississippi State in 2016. He had his most successful year in 2018, tallying 35 solo tackles and 15.5 sacks. Playing in just 13 games in 2019 due to a groin strain, Jones still had a Pro Bowl season, with 23 solo tackles as 9 sacks.

The news of the deal was met with excitement by Jones' teammates, many of whom took to social media.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.

