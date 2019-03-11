KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to make moves on the offensive side of the ball after more than a week of defensive trade rumors.
A new report Monday evening from ESPN’s Adam Schefter claims the center Mitch Morse will be trading in barbecue for wings as he heads to the Buffalo Bills.
Former Chiefs center Mitch Morse intends to sign with the Bills, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019
The 26-year-old, who played his college football just down I-70 in Columbia for Mizzou, was a second-round pick for the Chiefs in 2015, and he was on the Pro Football Writers 2015 All-Rookie team.
Morse played in 11 games for the Chiefs last year after fighting a foot injury during much of the prior year.
His strength is pass protection, allowing just five pressures in 534 pass-blocking snaps and not allowing a sack since his rookie season in 2015.
This change would mean the job would now be Austin Reiter's to lose after Reiter just signed a contract extension during the season.
Late Sunday, the team confirmed they had released linebacker Justin Houston to free up space in the salary cap, and a day before the Chiefs announced the signing of running back Carlos Hyde from Jacksonville.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
