KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to a report from ESPN, the Chiefs accidentally shipped a container of their equipment to New Jersey instead of where they are playing the Patriots today.
At the time of publication, there were reports online that the container had arrived safely and thus averted a crisis for the Chiefs and their fans.
The report said it contained 35 players' shoulder pads, helmets and footballs.
The report also says that the Chiefs are responsible because they forgot to take the container off the plane, so neither the Patriots nor the NFL are responsible.
Their source said that if the Chiefs did not get the equipment in time, then they would have to forfeit the game.
The container was expected to arrived at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, at the latest. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. eastern time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.