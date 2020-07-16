KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly telling rookies that training camp is "a go."
The NFL Network reports the team has told rookies and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday.
The report also states the Chiefs are the first "known" NFL team to inform their rookies that camp will be happening.
This is a developing story.
