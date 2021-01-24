Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their second Super Bowl appearance.
Now, the defending champs are headed there for the second straight year.
1 of 59
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, celebrates with teammate Travis Kelce after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, watch players warm up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones, right, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) recovers a fumble ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with teammate Byron Pringle (13) after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) looks to catch a pass over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) while throwing a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with head coach Andy Reid during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with teammates in the huddle during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie is helped by a trainer after getting injured during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dives toward the goal line over Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce was ruled out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals teammates at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs players dump a box of confetti on head coach Andy Reid after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Fireworks go off over Arrowhead Stadium after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes puts a shirt on as he celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Fans celebrate on the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
A fan picks up confetti off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.
1 of 59
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, celebrates with teammate Travis Kelce after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, watch players warm up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones, right, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) recovers a fumble ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with teammate Byron Pringle (13) after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) looks to catch a pass over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) while throwing a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with head coach Andy Reid during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with teammates in the huddle during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie is helped by a trainer after getting injured during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dives toward the goal line over Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce was ruled out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals teammates at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs players dump a box of confetti on head coach Andy Reid after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Fireworks go off over Arrowhead Stadium after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes puts a shirt on as he celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Fans celebrate on the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
A fan picks up confetti off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Showing no lingering effects from a concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo's secondary with ruthless efficiency as the Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, with most of it to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill,
The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.
Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and '04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy.
Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defense. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes.
Their frustration boiled over with 3:19 to go, when Allen was getting sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and leveled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties.
It capped a bitter loss for the Bills, who had reached their first AFC title game since beating Kansas City at home on Jan. 1, 1994. They had won 11 of 12 since their loss to the Chiefs earlier this season — in fact, they hadn’t trailed in the second half since Week 8 — and were riding a wave of confidence that this might finally be their championship year.
Instead, after finally conquering the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bills have a new roadblock to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs actually spotted the Bills a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to Mecole Hardman's muffed punt inside their 5 that gifted Buffalo a touchdown. But the reigning champs were hardly rattled; the Chiefs, after all, rallied from double-digits in each of their postseason wins last season, including their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco.
Mahomes and Kelce soon found their groove. And the rest of the Chiefs offense followed suit.
They surgically took apart Buffalo's defense on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a short TD throw to Hardman — no hard feelings over that fumble. Then, the Chiefs cruised 82 yards in just five plays, the big one Hardman's 50-yard end-around that set up Williams' touchdown tumble. Finally, they made it three TDs in three possessions when Edwards-Helaire — in his first game back from an ankle injury — capped a 77-yard drive with a short plunge.
The only answer from Buffalo was Tyler Bass's chip-shot field goal that made it 21-12 at the break.
You don't beat Kansas City by kicking field goals from the 3-yard line, though. Or from the 9, where the Bills settled for another one to close within 24-15 late in the third quarter.
That became painfully clear on the ensuing drive. Mahomes hit Hill in stride and the All-Pro wide receiver promptly made the Bills secondary look downright foolish. Weaving in and out of woebegone defenders, Hill was finally caught inside the 5-yard line after a 71-yard gain, ultimately setting up Kelce's short TD catch a few plays later.
Any hopes the Bills had of a comeback were dashed when Rashad Fenton picked off a tipped pass deep in Kansas City territory. The Chiefs breezily marched the other direction, and Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the celebration of another trip to the Super Bowl when they connected for their second score of the game.
INJURIES
Chiefs: RG Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and LT Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles' tendon. ... CB L'Jarius Sneed and SS Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions.
UP NEXT
The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times, and Kansas City had lost five straight before a 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29 — a game that wasn't as close as the final score. Brady is 5-5 in his career against against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.