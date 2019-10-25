KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would not play Sunday night against Green Bay but that that receiver Sammy Watkins would be back in the lineup.

In addition to Mahomes, Reid said that Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Kendall Fuller, Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie will be out for the game with the Packers.

The coach said that while the MVP wanted to get back on the field, “he just wasn’t ready right now,” adding that it was the organization’s call.

Reid said Mahomes had done quite a bit on the practice field and that he was close to being ready to get back in the lineup.

Matt Moore will start Sunday, following a week of speculation.

Watkins is returning to the lineup after being sidelined for most of the last three weeks after aggravating a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Chiefs last Sunday night game against Indianapolis.

The six-year league veteran has pulled in 23 catches for 365 yards for Kansas City this season, including three scores.