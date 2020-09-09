LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – With Kansas City hosting the NFL Kickoff Thursday night, Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating Red Friday a bit early, with Red “Wins-day” marking the 29th year for a charitable tradition.

Fans lined up around metro McDonald’s locations Wednesday morning to pick up the 2020 Red Friday flag.

This year’s flag pays tribute to the teams Super Bowl victory with a championship design theme.

Fans were in this line in Lee’s Summit before 5 a.m., where store employees said they sold 800 flags in the first 30 minutes. Workers only have 2,000 inside, but volunteers soon arrived to begin selling more flags outside.

Every year the flags are sold for a minimum $5 donation, with all proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Chiefs fans can find the flags at McDonald’s locations around the Kansas City metro and in St. Joseph, as well as at metro Hy-Vee stores in Kansas City. This year, because of the pandemic, people also have the opportunity to purchase them online for a minimum of $10 at Shop.Chiefs.com.