Packers Chiefs Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) following an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The Green Bay Packers won 31-24. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's matchup at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying Rodgers had informed his teammates of his positive test. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is set to start for Green Bay.

Two different NFL Network reporters---Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo---reported Wednesday that Rodgers is unvaccinated. When an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they must sit out at least 10 days, followed by two negative tests separated by at least 24 hours, according to NFL rules.

Rodgers had told reporters in August that he was "immunized," but stopped short of directly saying he had been vaccinated.

The Chiefs host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

