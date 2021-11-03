KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's matchup at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying Rodgers had informed his teammates of his positive test. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is set to start for Green Bay.
Two different NFL Network reporters---Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo---reported Wednesday that Rodgers is unvaccinated. When an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they must sit out at least 10 days, followed by two negative tests separated by at least 24 hours, according to NFL rules.
Rodgers had told reporters in August that he was "immunized," but stopped short of directly saying he had been vaccinated.
The Chiefs host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
#Packers practice squad QB Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week. Now reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is positive, too. The only healthy QB on the roster is Jordan Love, who is in the building today and set to start against the #Chiefs.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.