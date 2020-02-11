KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A faster flow getting into Arrowhead was the point behind an incentive that was started several years ago for buying parking passes online in advance.
It’s the same kind of logic that prompted Century Link Field’s this week to go all plastic all the time following similar moves in cities like Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.
KCTV5 News stopped at the HyVee in Raytown, where Chiefs tees, coats and cart stands are still front and center post Championship, to ask whether Kansas City should consider the same. Some Chiefs fans liked the idea.
“I think it would be a smart idea.”
“Working fast food, waiting for somebody to get their money out, a card is easier going through drive through.”
“The lines are going to be long, but if it makes them faster, I’m all for it.”
There have been controversies locally in the past when restaurants or entertainment districts have tried going cashless, with critics claiming it discriminates against people without bank accounts.
But the stadiums doing this elsewhere have a solution. Kiosks that are like reverse ATMs. Instead of putting a card in and getting cash out, you put cash in and get a prepaid card. Any balance left you can use anywhere else, just like a pre-paid VISA card.
The Chiefs organization told KCTV5 News they have already added some concession stands that are cashless, to give fans the option. They say they’re monitoring the trends and have surveyed fans.
The message received from the team’s research was balance. Fully cashless, they say, does not make sense for Kansas City fans, at least not yet.
