WASHINGTON (KCTV) – President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will soon be his guests at the White House.

During a speech in the East Room Thursday, Trump said the team would be coming “I think next week or soon, very soon.”

The president also noted that “every one of them want to be here,” and spoke of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“And the coach loves us, the coach is great, Andy Reid,” Trump said.

In the brief comments on the team, Trump never actually called them the "Kansas City Chiefs," only referring to them as "your Super Bowl champions."

KCTV5 News has reached out to both the Kansas City Chiefs and the White House about when the official visit would happen.

Officials with the team told KCTV5 News that they have no details about an event to confirm at this time. The White House also told KCTV5 they have no schedules to announce for the visit at this time.

