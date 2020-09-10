KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — With Arrowhead Stadium limited to 22 percent capacity, many fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will flock to the Power and Light District to watch the NFL Kickoff game Thursday.
Staff at the P&L have made many changes to accommodate those fans in order to keep them safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While visitors to the Power and Light District may have chosen from many entrances to get inside in the past, on Thursday night the first big change fans will notice is that there will only be one entrance, off of Walnut Street through a breezeway.
Once fans are inside, they’ll immediately notice it’s not going to look the same as it did during the Chiefs Super Bowl win, when people were jam-packed inside with standing room only.
Instead, picnic tables have been added all throughout the KC Live block areas. QR codes have also been added to the tables as a way for fans to order food from three restaurants, with the food being brought out to them so it’s contactless ordering and contactless pay.
Stickers have also been placed everywhere to remind people to social distance.
Reservations are required for Thursday night’s watch party at the Power and Light District. Organizers did note that walk ins will be allowed on a first come, first serve basis but added that they’re only allowed 10 percent capacity.
