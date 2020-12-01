KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Postmates is revealing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite orders in the latest edition of The Receipt.
Since Mahomes joined Postmates in 2018, he has ordered over 170 times.
Included are orders for the Super Bowl MVP on Sept. 1 when he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews.
“I had to mix it up for the proposal night. When we got back from the ring ceremony where I proposed, our chef had a 4-course meal put together for just the two of us," Mahomes said.
Highlights from his receipt including what he and his fiance ate when they got engaged and potential pregnancy cravings:
• Sept. 17, 2018 Mahomes broke the NFL record for being the youngest quarterback to ever throw six touchdowns in a game. It was also his 23rd birthday. How did he celebrate? He Postmated his favorite Kansas City restaurants, Rye (The meal included Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Mac & Cheese with Crispy Bacon, Three-Piece Fried Chicken, and Pan-roasted Scotch Salmon)
• A top pre-game meal: a Grilled Chicken Sandwich from Potbelly
• How does he keep that hair looking great on the road? On Feb. 24th, 2019, he found himself in Orange Country without a stitch of shampoo. The solution? He Postmated Head & Shoulders
• What did he order after winning Super Bowl LIV? 2 Cookies & Cream Milkshakes from Chick-fil-A
• Mahomes recently Postmated Jolly Ranchers four times. About that he said,
“We kind of got hooked on them recently. We can’t keep them stocked at our house. We all love them, Brittany, Jackson, and I," Mahomes said.
• Mahomes’ biggest order? On May 28, 2020, he got a big spread for his family from local favorite, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. He got French Fries, BBQ Beans, Smoked Turkey, a Full Slab Dinner (plus an extra full slab of ribs), Pulled Pork, Potato Salad, one pound of Turkey, 2 Z-Man Sandwiches, and Beef Brisket. Oh and to wash it down? Plenty of Texas Toast.
• Wondering where all the veggies are? They’re not always his cup of tea.
“Greens are not my favorite but I have to eat them so I make it work," mahome said.
Mahomes’ fiance uses his Postmates a lot -- maybe due to early pregnancy cravings.
On July 20, 2020, they ordered four times. Here’s how it came together:
- 3:49 p.m.: Dragon Fruit Bowl and Make Your Own Juice from Nékter Juice Bar (Brittany)
- 3:52 p.m.: Shatto Milk, Donut Holes, and a Donut from Donutology (Brittany)
- 7:05 p.m.: Texas Toast, The Z-Man Sandwich and French Fries from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Patrick)
- 7:07 p.m.: Hash Browns, Milk, Chocolate Milk, and a short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes from IHOP (Brittany)
But, Mahomes' most important Postmates order to date?
It took place on Sept. 10 to kick off the 2020 NFL season. Before he played the Houston Texans, he had a little surprise in store before he got on the field against DeShaun Watson.
Mahomes placed a massive order of tasty, home cooked Jamaican food from Cool Runnings in Houston to be delivered to doctors and nurses on the frontlines at Harris Health.
To repay the favor, Watson sent food from Niecie’s Restaurant in Kansas City to the Truman Medical Center.
For Giving Tuesday, Postmates is donating $1, up to $50,000, for every order placed from a local restaurant to Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and The Mahomies, a Kansas City-based foundation that supports 15 philanthropic initiatives focusing on education, health, and wellness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.