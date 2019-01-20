KCPD tweet.PNG

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have a request for fans ahead of a potential Kansas City victory in Sunday’s AFC Championship – Don’t celebrate the Chiefs with gunfire.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Police Department offered excited fans multiple suggestions on how to show their team spirit in the event of the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl.

Among the ideas were traditional responses like screaming, jumping up and down, waving flags or honking, along with the costly possibility of hiring a blimp.

Officers even suggested that fans channel their inner Ron Burgundy and “play a flute to express your elation.”

Police are still investigating cases after receiving around 300 shots fired calls on New Year’s Eve.

