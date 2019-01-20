KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have a request for fans ahead of a potential Kansas City victory in Sunday’s AFC Championship – Don’t celebrate the Chiefs with gunfire.
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Police Department offered excited fans multiple suggestions on how to show their team spirit in the event of the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl.
Among the ideas were traditional responses like screaming, jumping up and down, waving flags or honking, along with the costly possibility of hiring a blimp.
Officers even suggested that fans channel their inner Ron Burgundy and “play a flute to express your elation.”
Chief-victory celebratory gunfire is just as dangerous and illegal as New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire. https://t.co/VOYHrMjjQf Scream, jump up and down, wave flags, honk, hire a blimp or play a flute to express your elation, but do not risk the lives and property of others.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 20, 2019
Police are still investigating cases after receiving around 300 shots fired calls on New Year’s Eve.
