KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ticket sellers are calling factors leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium a “perfect storm” for high ticket prices.
As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on ticketsforless.com was about $475. Vice President of Ticket Operations Jason Durbin says it’s hard to predict how much that price will go up or down from now until Sunday.
“We’ve had AFC Championship games before, but never seen it quite with this volume,” Durbin said.
The high prices for Sunday’s game reflects a record high demand of people wanting to witness Mahomes' magic in person. The sales started immediately after the Chief’s incredible overtime win.
“Last night, I think we were averaging about 40 ticket request per minute there for an hour or two after the game. I think the entire city hopped online,” Durbin said.
Arrowhead was packed in 2018 for the disappointing loss against the Patriots, in 2019 for the exciting win against the Titans, and even last year with Arrowhead's reduced capacity for the game against the Bills.
This year, however, several factors point to an even higher demand for tickets:
- Arrowhead is back at full capacity.
- The weather is expected to be sunny and a mild 45 degrees.
- The Chiefs play against the Bengals, who haven’t made it this far in a while.
- And, of course, this game follows the division game that many have called the best NFL game in history.
“It’s really the perfect storm to create the highest demand we’ve ever seen,” Durbin said. “Definitely the most expensive one that we’ve had.”
For many Chiefs fans, though, the hefty price tag would be worth it to see another epic win at Arrowhead.
