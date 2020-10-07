KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus the day after the Chiefs defeated the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.
Tom Pelissero with NFL Network broke the news at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday. He said Gilmore's initial positive test came back Tuesday.
The two teams had been on high alert leading into Monday's game after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19. Both quarterbacks were isolated, and no other Patriots or Chiefs players tested positive over the course of several rounds of tests leading into the game.
It's unclear yet how this news might impact the Chiefs, but Dianna Russini with ESPN reported just after 7 a.m. that all tests of Chiefs players came back negative Wednesday morning. Because of the virus' incubation period, though, that may not be a definitive indication of where the Chiefs stand.
Cameras caught Gilmore embracing Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field after the game.
A representative with the Chiefs said the team won't have a statement until head coach Andy Reid talks to the media at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.