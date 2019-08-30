KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Patrick Mahomes haircut is a request in many metro hair salons.

But, what if you don't have the hair to pull it off?

Now, you can look like Mahomes with a headband wig.

Mahomes partnered with Ultima Athletic Sportwear in the metro to create the wigs that went on sale Thursday. You can only find them at area Hy-Vee stores.

The owner who helped create them says the wigs could sell out quickly.

"If you want to wear these for the first home game, I'd recommend you getting out there. Our phones are going off the hook. We are getting emails, Instagram posts and all this and we've only been out for two hours. How do people even know these exist? It's been a wild day," said John Doole with Ultima Athletic Sportswear.

The wig headbands are just the latest items fans can buy to show their love for the MVPat. The Texas-native and avowed ketchup fan signed a deal to promote Hunt's as a brand ambassador last year.

Earlier this summer fans rushed to store shelves to get boxes of Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal, and gamers saw the Chiefs QB front and center on the front of the latest Madden NFL title.

Chiefs fans with a sweet tooth can also show their team spirit by picking up official Chiefs M&M's at the store as well.