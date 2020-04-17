KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes has racked up many honors during his time as the Kansas City play caller, and now he has taken the top spot in player sales.

In a list released Friday by the NFL Players Association, Mahomes unseated back-to-back top seller Tom Brady for moving official NFL player-identified merchandise.

The list covers March 2019 through February 2020, and includes items like official jerseys, hats and other apparel, as well as items like pennants, decals, figurines, bobbleheads and other gift items.

Mahomes moved up from number 5 on the list after last season. He was among the top sellers for NFL team jerseys as well as co-branded collegiate jerseys, Funko POP figures and pet accessories. He led all other players is sales for wall decals, socks, figurines, youth apparel and bobbleheads.

In a couple of nods to Kansas City, Mahomes was the top seller for ornaments from Hallmark.

He also led the list for sales of Hawaiian style shirts, something sure to please head coach Andy Reid, who is well known for his love of the tops.

This season saw Mahomes jump in to more merchandising, with fans scooping up everything from his signature cereal to headbands that included a version of the QBs "do."

In addition to the quarterback, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also joined this year’s ranking, coming in at number 26 on the list.