KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes has already finished on top of one list.
The NLFPS's official list of top selling players based on official merchandise from March 1 to Nov. 30 has Mahomes on top.
The last two years Tom Brady has held the top spot.
Safe to say, there's probably a few more Mahomes jerseys that will be bought over the next two weeks.
The Top 15 among all officially licensed product sold:
1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
2. Tom Brady, QB, New England
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas
4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland
5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland
6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago
7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh
11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia
14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco
