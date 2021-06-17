Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady co-star on 'Madden NFL 22' cover

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two NFL MVP's will be on the cover of Madden NFL 22.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the cover of this year's game.
what a time. ⏰ #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/BpupuKB4e3— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 17, 2021
Both players have been on the cover before. Brady in 2018 when he was with the New England Patriots. Mahomes appeared in 2020.
"It's obviously an honor to be back on the cover of Madden again. It's something you look up to as a kid. You wanna be on the cover, and for me it's the second time. I didn't even know you could be on it twice," Mahomes said. "To be on it with a guy like Tom, and to be able to talk to him, whenever we were at the shoot, it's always a good deal. He's a great dude, and he's willing to give advice. So hopefully next time, we beat them, and they're not beating me."
If you're hoping to get ahold of the new game, Madden '22 is set to release in late August.
