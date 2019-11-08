KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – The National Football League’s MVP will be back on the field this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Speaking to reporters Friday, head coach Andy Reid confirmed quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Mahomes suffered a knee injury last month in a Thursday night game in Denver. An MRI confirmed he had suffered a dislocated right kneecap.
"So far, so good... you just have to see how he does," Reid said. "We'll have to see how he does tonight and going for the next couple days but right now, you know, he did pretty good."
Reid said he expects Sunday to be a very physical contest, calling the Titans a, "a tough football team, a tough minded football team."
Mahomes told reporters he looked back to his experience his first year with the Chiefs to see how he could help even if he wasn't on the field.
"I kind of went back to my first year here, trying to help, when I was trying to do whatever I could to help Alex out. And I tried to do that same thing for Matt," he said. "Matt did a did a great job, and so I was trying to help out in any way possible."
The resilient QB was back at practice the following week, but he sat out the Kansas City’s 31-24 loss to Green Bay and the team’s 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday.
Mahomes told reporters he had been wearing a brace during practice but did not see it as "a permanent thing."
