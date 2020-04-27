KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is giving Chiefs fans a chance to bid on a once in a lifetime Arrowhead experience while also helping with coronavirus relief.

The Super Bowl MVP announced Monday evening that he has joined the All In Challenge, a effort by athletes and celebrities to benefit children, the elderly frontline heroes by auctioning off exclusive experiences to fans.

For his experience, Mahomes is giving the winning bidder and a guest front-row tickets to a regular season game at Arrowhead Stadium with the complete VIP treatment, including airfare and hotel, valet parking, pregame sideline passes and locker room club passes. The winners will also get to meet QB1 himself and join him on the field after game, where Mahomes said they could possibly, “throw a few passes around.”

To top off the experience, the winner will get to lead Chiefs Kingdom in the chop and bang the war drum, an honor usually reserved for former players or local celebrities.

In addition to all of those perks, Mahomes is also giving the winning bidder an autographed jersey and cleats.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & check the link to get involved. I’m challenging my friends, @jonasbrothers but I’m also mixing it up and challenging my partners @oakley, @statefarm and @easports to go ALL IN!https://t.co/d1puOB1XT4 pic.twitter.com/SIN8eMDshI — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2020

The auction for the Mahomes prize went online with a starting bid of $2,500 at 6:53 p.m. Monday. Less than 30 minutes later the leading bid was already at $11,000. The auction runs through May 14.

The money raised by Mahomes’ auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Other auctions going by the charity include playing H.O.R.S.E. and sitting courtside at a Lakers game with Magic Johnson, taking the stage with BoyzIIMen in Las Vegas and “stylin’ and profilin’” with the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair at next year’s Wrestlemania.

As of Monday, the charities and sweepstakes connected to the All Lin Challenge have raised more than $21 million.