8th Annual NFL Honors - Show

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs accepts the award for AP offensive player of the year at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. 

 (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is issuing out another opinion on his culinary expertise. 

Wednesday evening, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter asked on Twitter what was the best pizza in the metro.

Mahomes chimed in with an opinion, "Pizza Hut is pretty good! You should try it."

While the red-roofed franchise is probably thrilled by the referral from the ketchup-loving gunslinger, it should be noted this might be a joke.

Mahomes has been known to joke around with his receiver on a regular basis. 

However, who knows? It shouldn't be ruled out while we're at it that Mahomes may dip his breadsticks in ketchup. 

Nonetheless, Mahomes is getting some support on his opinion. Tyreek Hill, it turns out, fuels his astroburner speed with Pizza Hut.

In another tweet Hill stated "Pizza Hut is fire bro."

Overall this makes you wonder, what are the Chiefs eating during the offseason?  

