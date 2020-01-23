KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Aside from the reigning NFL MVP, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can add this title under his belt.
Mahomes now ranks No. 1 among the most attractive players in the AFC West, according to a new survey.
TickPick surveyed nearly 1,000 NFL fans to see which athletes come first on and off the field.
Mahomes is also 21 percent more likely than Super Bowl contender Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, to win over the hearts of fans in their respective conference.
The team fan base response breakdown was as follows:
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 15
- Washington Redskins: 15
- Houston Texans: 18
- Oakland Raiders: 18
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 18
- Tennessee Titans: 18
- Arizona Cardinals: 19
- Los Angeles Rams: 21
- New York Jets: 22
- Cincinnati Bengals: 23
- Indianapolis Colts: 23
- Buffalo Bills: 24
- Los Angeles Chargers: 24
- Minnesota Vikings: 24
- Atlanta Falcons: 25
- Cleveland Browns: 27
- Denver Broncos: 30
- San Francisco 49ers: 30
- Baltimore Ravens: 31
- Detroit Lions: 31
- Miami Dolphins: 32
- New York Giants: 32
- New Orleans Saints: 35
- Philadelphia Eagles: 35
- Carolina Panthers: 36
- Kansas City Chiefs: 36
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 37
- New England Patriots: 40
- Dallas Cowboys: 41
- Seattle Seahawks: 41
- Chicago Bears: 44
- Green Bay Packers: 44
