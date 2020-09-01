KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews are now engaged.
After the Chiefs players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LIV rings, Patrick Mahomes posted on his Instagram story that he and his longtime girlfriend Brittany are now engaged.
Brittany then posted on her Instagram story the location of where Mahomes asked her to marry him.
The couple are high school sweethearts from Tyler, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.