Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews are now engaged.

After the Chiefs players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LIV rings, Patrick Mahomes posted on his Instagram story that he and his longtime girlfriend Brittany are now engaged.

Brittany then posted on her Instagram story the location of where Mahomes asked her to marry him.

The couple are high school sweethearts from Tyler, Texas.

