Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share first photo of 4-month-old Sterling

 Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple of proud parents are sharing a new baby picture.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared a shot of 4-month-old Sterling on Friday.

This is the first time we've gotten a look at her face. Mahomes shared the photo with the caption, "hello world!"

The whole family is decked out in their Adidas.

