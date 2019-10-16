KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Halloween is right around the corner and one metro kid is going all out with his love for the Chiefs. With the help of the Walkin’ and Rollin’s non-profit organization, he’s able to bring Arrowhead Stadium with him as he trick-or-treats.
“This costume in particular is a real blessing for us to be able to give John that experience and really just be able to mix in with the other kids and just have fun,” Dustin Pittman, John’s dad, said.
11-year-old John was born with spina bifida and bi-lateral club feet, so he uses a wheelchair. In past years, costumes were memorable but this year, he’s going as Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead. The over the top design has all the detail of the stadium where the Chiefs play.
“I like to watch Patrick Mahomes score touchdowns,” John said.
Across town, Lon Davis and Son Reese helped make it all happen. They contacted GBA for help. According to their website, GBA, “Provides innovative engineering and architectural solutions for high-profile projects.”
“Their company also was involved with the creation of the original Arrowhead Stadium,” Lon Davis, Founder and Creative Designer for Walkin’ N Rollin’ Costumes, said.
Reese began using a wheelchair when he was three and his dad wanted people to see beyond his wheelchair.
“All the kids just swarmed him,” Davis said.
It was an icebreaker. That’s how Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes was born, they transformed his son’s wheelchairs into something special.
“For all the kids in the class to suddenly see him as not the kid in the wheelchair, but just another kid in the class,” Davis said.
That’s exactly what they’ve done for John.
“To have something that enables John to be included in Halloween, just like any other kid really, is a special thing,” Dawn said.
Davis is taking requests for 2020 costumes. If you want to volunteer to build, donate or request a costume, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.