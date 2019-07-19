KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league says in a statement Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn't prove who injured the boy.
The league says "information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us" and all law enforcement records are sealed.
The statement adds: "Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries."
Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs. He is now is eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.
Here is the full statement the NFL issued on Friday:
Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.
In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county's proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries.
Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.
If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, the team released its own statement on the news, saying it was "appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team" and that the organization "fully supports the conditions for return" that the league has outlined.
We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.
Around 30 minutes later, Hill released his own statement, thanking fans for their continued support and the NFL and Commissioner Goodell for conducting a "thorough investigation."
He also thanked the Chiefs organization and management for giving him "a home when everyone doubted me" and said he would continue to work to be a good role model, father and friend for his children.
The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father. The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL’s decision.
To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support. To the NFLPA, Mr. Ned Ehrlich: thank you for your dedication, understanding and guidance throughout the process. To the NFL, Commissioner Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down.
To the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Coach Reid, the entire organization and the Chiefs Kingdom: you gave me a home when everyone doubted me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player, and teammate that you envisioned me to be.
To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be.
I love you all.
The Chiefs start training camp next week in St. Joseph.
