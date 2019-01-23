Giants Cardinals Football

New York Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo speaks after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 23-0. 

 (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Giants defensive coordinator and head coach Steve Spagnuolo has emerged as the favorite to replace Bob Sutton as the Chief’s defensive coordinator.

This comes from a tweet by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter says, “Spagnuolo and Andy Reid worked together in Philadelphia, share the same agent and have a mutual respect for each other’s work.”

Bob Sutton was released from the Chiefs yesterday afternoon.

Schefter says Spagnuolo

