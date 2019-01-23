KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Giants defensive coordinator and head coach Steve Spagnuolo has emerged as the favorite to replace Bob Sutton as the Chief’s defensive coordinator.
This comes from a tweet by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter says, “Spagnuolo and Andy Reid worked together in Philadelphia, share the same agent and have a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Bob Sutton was released from the Chiefs yesterday afternoon.
