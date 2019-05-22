KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still gathering information in regards to the future of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Talking to reporters Wednesday, Goodell said league officials are staying out of the ongoing investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Johnson County prosecutors.

According to NFL.com, the commissioner said the league’s main focus was what has happening with the child at the center of the investigations.

"As you know, there's a court proceeding still going on involving CPS -- Child Protection Service -- and we will not interfere with that," Goodell said. "The priority is this young child, and so we will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants there."

The initial investigation into Hill ended with the Pro Bowler not facing any charges, but it was reopened a day later following the release by KCTV5 News of audio recorded by Hill’s fiancée Crystal Espinal.

Hours after the release for the recording, the Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has said that the team will make the right decision regarding Hill, but what or when that decision will come is to be determined.

The team has repeated that “wait-and-see” approach in the time since, a plan backed up by Goodell Wednesday.

The league wants to speak to Hill about the allegations as soon as officials can.

"We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we'll make a determination based on what information we have at that point in time," Goodell said. "And so, again, I won't speculate on where we'll go, but we'll certainly get all the information we possibly can as soon as possible."

Even if Hill ultimately does not face legal charges, he could still face discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, though it has been rather random as to how that policy has been applied.