KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We learned this week that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to meet with NFL investigators sometime Wednesday.
Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal were previously under investigation for the possible abuse of their three-year-old son, but the Johnson County District Attorney says they are no longer investigating.
So, what could come of this meeting in Kansas City and what does it mean?
It suggests the NFL is preparing to decide whether Hill will face any kind of penalties or suspension.
The Chiefs organization has suspended him from all team activities since April while this all unfolds.
Hill, while waiting, has been training with teammates and posting pictures on social media.
Reports have emerged saying he will be back at training camp depending on the outcome of these meetings.
Hill may or may not be back for camp at the end of July in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The timeline of when the NFL will make its decision is uncertain however, one thing is. With the league coming to town and training camp only a month away it shouldn't be much longer.
