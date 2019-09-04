From left, Norma Hunt, Martha Ford, Virginia McCaskey, seated, Patricia Rooney and Jane Skinner Goodell pose at the premiere of "A Lifetime of Sundays," in Phoenix, March 25, 2019. The four NFL team owners were reticent about the project when approached by Jane Skinner Goodell, the commissioner’s wife and an executive producer of the movie. Indeed, she received a polite no from each of the women, who range in age from 81 to 96.