KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Have you ever wanted to know what it's like to be Patrick Mahomes on the field?
Now you might get your chance to check it out.
An entertainment company called CityLights is bringing virtual reality to Arrowhead Stadium.
It puts you in the middle of the action as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Mahomes will help coach you to find holes in the defense, and you'll even be able to post a video showing all your friends and followers that big play.
As far as when this will be available or how much it'll cost, we're still waiting to find out.
