KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -KCTV5 News is learning new details about the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland Tuesday in South Carolina.

The Chiefs haven’t come out and said anything about Breeland playing this season, but the team has said they are aware of the incident and had no comment.

Arrowhead Pride editor Pete Sweeney said Breeland's level of honesty will determine how quickly he gets back to Arrowhead, or any field for that matter.

Sweeney said head coach Andy Reid has seen the club through a number of off-the-field challenges over the last few years and looks for that one thing to get players through issues.

“Andy Reid knows these 20-somethings are going to get into situations on occasion, but the only thing he asks of his players is to be honest,” he explained.

In recent history, the Chiefs have addressed incidents with Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill. One is still playing for the team, the other was let go.

“The only precedent that’s been set by the Kansas City Chiefs organization is 'You better be honest with us because if you are not we will indeed show you the door,'” Sweeney said.

According to Sweeney, there have likely been a number of calls between the Chiefs and Breeland since the incident.

“How Breeland handled the situation internally will be huge in determining how the Chiefs handle him moving forward,” he noted.

York County deputies arrested Breeland in his home state of South Carolina on Tuesday for a number of charges, all misdemeanors - possession of marijuana, open containers of alcohol, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Breeland tweeted he was approached by two guys who threw something in his car while he was at the gas pump. He has since deleted the tweets.

KCTV5 News obtained of the police report, which stated that a deputy saw Breeland smoking a joint when he pulled up to the gas station. The report then stated when the deputy tried to detain Breeland, the six-year NFL veteran, “attempted to flee the scene after being told he was detained and the reason why he was detained.”

The report then indicates that the deputy tried again, noting that, "Deputy Anthony drew his issued firearm and issued more lawful commands to Bashaud Breeland who was concealing his hand.”

Once Breeland was detained, deputies say he gave them permission to look through his phone. The report noted, “Breeland had several messages to dealer placing orders of large quantities of marijuana in bags like what was found in his driver’s door.”

Deputies also claim he told them, “those deals were not around York County, he liked to smoke marijuana and was a marijuana enthusiast.”

Before this arrest, Breeland was facing a four-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy. Kansas City had reportedly re-signed him to a $4.5 million deal

“The Chiefs, as it is in this moment right now, will 100 percent be without Breeland for a number of games to start the season, right now as I see it," Sweeney said. "It’s just a matter of how many.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing video from the gas station where this all happened. KCTV5 News is working to get body and dash cam video of the arrest from deputies.