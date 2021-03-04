KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, the Chiefs announced that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium.
As such, starting with the 2021 season, the field there will be called the “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”
Both the Chiefs and GEHA say they are committed to making sure Arrowhead Stadium is still the identity of the stadium, however.
"We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community."
Today's announcement marks an expansion of the existing partnership between GEHA and the Chiefs, which has grown since the it was first announced in July 2019 (when GEHA became the club's exclusive health, dental and vision plan partner).
"Expanding our commitment to the team and community with naming rights for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the natural extension of the partnership we first put in place with the Chiefs in 2019," said Shannon Horgan, GEHA's chief growth officer. "Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA's mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans. The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us."
