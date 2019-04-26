KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve talked a lot recently about domestic violence involving Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark, and Kareem Hunt.
However, there’s another such case with a Kansas City Chief that many will never forget.
In 2012, linebacker Jovan Belcher killed his girlfriend at their home and then drove to the Chiefs Training Complex and took his own life.
This week, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster spoke with his girlfriend’s mother about the many developments involving players with violent histories.
Becky Gonzalez didn’t want to talk by phone or video, just via text messages.
She said she went through so much trauma with her daughter’s death, that merely reflecting on it makes her physically ill.
Kasandra Perkins was 22 years old. To the general public, she was a Chiefs linebacker’s girlfriend. To her friends and family, she was Kasi.
It was Dec. 1, 2012 when Belcher shot her inside their eastside home on Crysler Avenue. During the 911 call made by Belcher’s mother, the couple’s baby can be heard crying in the background.
On Wednesday, the district attorney declined to charge Tyreek Hill with a violent crime against his child and said, with much frustration, that he didn’t have enough evidence. Perkins’ mother had a strong reaction to that. “It’s a terribly disappointing decision by the DA,” she wrote. “I hope it’s one they won’t live to regret.”
She also remarked on the Chiefs’ hires. Hill was drafted in 2016 despite a domestic violence conviction two years prior. Defensive end Frank Clark traded for and signed to a huge extension just this week despite a 2014 arrest that was pleaded down to disorderly conduct.
“It stings when I see this topic not being taken seriously,” Gonzalez wrote. “What more has to happen for a change to be made? It’s very discouraging that teams do not hold to a higher ethical standard and are still hiring players with a DV history.”
A year after her death, Kasi Perkins’ family created Kasi’s Kids “to provide [for the] immediate needs of the children that are orphaned by domestic murders.”
Her mother said it was an honor to be able to help families, but it made the healing process difficult. So, after 5 years, they ended the charity last month.
She said, “I have to think on the good memories. She's terribly missed.”
Kasi’s daughter is now 6 years old and is being raised by her cousin.
