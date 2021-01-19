Super Bowl Parade Football

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- If the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl and win again, don't expect a parade with massive crowds downtown like last year.

"A Chiefs parade in a classic sense as we knew it is highly unlikely, and it won't happen. But there will be different ways we come up to try to celebrate," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in an interview with The University of Kansas Health System on Tuesday. 

Lucas said Kansas City will find a way to celebrate, but it will just be done in a safe manner.

"The University of Kansas Health System has been a big part in making the Chiefs safe and a big part in our reopening strategy. We will probably all talk to each other to find a way to be responsible but also make sure that we celebrate our team hopefully for a lot more wins," he said.

"I get asked all the time, Lucas what do you think about a Chiefs parade? ... It has actually been helpful to me to say, 'I am going to listen to public health advice.' I am going to listen to our medical experts before we are going to do anything a politician just decided."

Lucas is a big fan of the Chiefs, but he couldn't help but worry as he watched news coverage of fans celebrating close together after the team's 22-17 playoff game win over Cleveland.

Now, with the Chiefs hosting Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Lucas is urging fans to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind as they gather to watch.

Lucas noticed that some celebrating fans were not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines. He said the city will touch base with entertainment districts to make sure crowds next weekend don't leave “a lot of people sick around the Super Bowl.”

Lucas said it's safer to watch and celebrate with family rather than high-fiving strangers, and safer to watch outside if the weather allows.

“We all have to celebrate responsibly,” Lucas said, adding that the city has “a lot more work to do as we fight COVID.”

Missouri has reported 440,197 confirmed cases and 6,263 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began early last year. The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday offered some reason for hope: The number of new cases dropped 40% over the past seven days compared to the previous seven-day period, and deaths dropped 50%.

But hospitals across Missouri are still dangerously full. The state dashboard showed that just 22% of in-patient beds were available, and 21% of intensive care unit beds were available.

