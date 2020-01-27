CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Attorney Denise Kirby was confident that the Chiefs would come this far as she booked her hotel room last February.
“I'm the sucker that believes and buys in every year, but I knew this year was different,” Kirby said.
When Kirby was in Platte County court in early October and the judge set her trial date for February 3, she told him she couldn’t make it because she’d be flying back from the Super Bowl. The judge laughed and told her, he was keeping the date. But if they made it, she could have her continuance.
She filed paperwork last week, reminding the judge of his promise, ending the official filing with, “Go Chiefs!” The judge granted her the continuance, which gave her something more emotional than a big game.
It allowed her to bring 5-year-old Millie Giani with her, she has cheered at every game. The day of the Green Bay game, she died suddenly from an unexpected illness, and the Chiefs lost.
Kirby has taken a charm with Millie’s face to every game since then. Well, all but one.
“I took her to Boston when we played the Patriots. I did not go, I was supposed to go to the game in Tennessee, but I did not go, and we lost that game. So, she's been to all our games that we've won. She went to both playoff games, and I promised her mom that I would take her to the Super Bowl,” Kirby said.
She’s never been superstitious before, but she’s pretty sure Millie will help the team come home as Super Bowl champions.
