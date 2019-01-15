KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans at Arrowhead stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship game will hear a Grammy award-winning performance to kick off the festivities.
Melissa Etheridge took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that she would be performing the national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the New England Patriots.
This Sunday AFCChampionshipGame ArrowheadStadium @Chiefs vs @Patriots I will lead #ChiefsKingdom in our #NationalAnthem YES I AM!!!!! @ArrowheadPride @dpshow @richeisen @gmfb @pgsween @PSchrags I will be there!!! pic.twitter.com/OZyoL1Jdk8— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 15, 2019
Etheridge, who was born and raised in Leavenworth, is a well-known Chiefs fan and often tweets updates during the season.
Guacamole ✅ kids play date ✅ I went old school with the shirt... I think I’m ready...let’s do this @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yZpRRqzD2N— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 6, 2018
Here @StubHubCenter it’s basically a @Chiefs home game!! And they are rocking!!! pic.twitter.com/n4VTHuCkO7— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) September 9, 2018
She has performed the national anthem at a number of professional sporting events in the past, including at a Chiefs home game in October of 2017.
KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.