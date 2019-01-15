Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge performs in concert during the Star-Spangled Spectacular: Bicentennial of Our National Anthem Concert at Pier Six Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

 Owen Sweeney

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans at Arrowhead stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship game will hear a Grammy award-winning performance to kick off the festivities.

Melissa Etheridge took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that she would be performing the national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the New England Patriots.

Etheridge, who was born and raised in Leavenworth, is a well-known Chiefs fan and often tweets updates during the season.

She has performed the national anthem at a number of professional sporting events in the past, including at a Chiefs home game in October of 2017.

KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Social Media Director

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.