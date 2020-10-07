KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System say the problem with coronavirus testing is when you have a person that’s positive, it could be days before others exposed to that person also test positive.
“Brief contact though is not how the virus gets spread and so I think that that's less of a concern, but ongoing contact is,” University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites, MD said.
Footage of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore after Monday night’s game sparked questions for doctors at the University of Kansas Health System.
They addressed them during their daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning.
“We usually look at that close contact for cumulative minutes. There's even some controversy about how many minutes. CDC is talking about 15 minutes of close contact, in the state of Kansas most of us are using a 10-minute close contact rule. But it's really tough to define,” said Dr. Allen Greiner Medical Officer for the Unified Government Public Health Department.
Off the field, the Chiefs are tracking close contact with a 3-tier system.
“Cause Mark and I are both tier 1 we can be in contact with each other, if I was a tier 3 and mark was a tier 1 this would start beeping to say tier 1 and tier 3 shouldn’t be near each other,” a Chiefs health staff employee explained.
Each tier has a certain level of access, from staff who work at the stadium to coaches who come in direct contact with the athletes. At 6-feet of distance, the tracking device records how much time people spend together.
“Let’s say that you would test positive this morning, they would go back and track who you’ve had 10 minutes of contact within 6-feet,” a Chiefs health staff employee continued.
Doctor Stephen Stites says the biggest challenge for the NFL is the uncertainty.
“If he was negative Monday and negative Tuesday, it just depends on when he turned positive right, we just don't know and that'll be the real key and hopefully the spread will be minimal,” Dr. Stites said.
Doctors say the tricky part is if a patient tests negative one day and positive the next, the question then is when did that person start shedding the virus?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.