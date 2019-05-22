NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) – There were new developments out of Louisiana Wednesday in the case of a man accused of trying to extort millions of dollars from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.
The man accused of extortion, New Orleans resident Geourvon Sears, is a relative of Mathieu’s.
Federal investigators claim that Sears made multiple requests for millions from Mathieu and threatened to accuse the Chiefs defender of alleged sexual misconduct. They also said Sears made threats of violence to Mathieu, his associates and their families.
At a bail hearing Wednesday, though, it was Sears brother George who said in open court that Mathieu had “put a hit out” on his brother. He also said the player known to fans as “The Honey Badger” had threatened to break Geourvon Sears’ face and jaw.
Tuesday, Mathieu’s agent told KCTV5 News that the incident with Sears was a personal private matter and that the relative suffered from mental health problems.
Early Wednesday evening, the agent tweeted out a statement from Mathieu’s attorney which claimed the player was being “victimized by malevolent family members” who had tried to demand as much as $25 million.
“Mr. Mathieu contacted me at the direction of his rep, Denise White, to advise and assist him as we was being victimized by malevolent family members. Once Mr. Mathieu decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander, and extortion in their quest to gain financially. Their slanderous comments are wholly without merit and were designed to be outrageous enough to secure their outrageous demand of 25,000,0000 dollars. Mr. Mathieu is a victim of an unscrupulous shake down. He is a victim of a crime which he reported to the authorities and the authorities took immediate action. He simply refused to compromise is integrity and cow tow to this criminal conduct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.