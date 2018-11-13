KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes is the toast of Kansas City and the NFL, and now one of the leading voices in sports is highlighting the Chiefs quarterback as it looks to the future of sports.
Mahomes is on the cover of Sports Illustrated “Future Issue” that hits newsstands Wednesday.
An article in the issue highlights the relationship between the second-year quarterback and head coach Andy Reid, focusing on the schemes drawn up by Reid and executed by Mahomes that have the Chiefs atop the AFC West and scoring at a pace of 4.4 touchdowns per game.
The prolific @PatrickMahomes5 gets his first SI cover in the 'Future Issue' https://t.co/l2vIEUvEx7 pic.twitter.com/0EmAtQtJhv— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2018
The Chiefs are 9-1 heading into a Monday night showdown in Mexico City against the Los Angeles Rams, the only other team in the league at 9-1.
In his first season as a starter, Mahomes has already set a team record for touchdowns with 31, breaking the previous mark set by Len Dawson in 1964.
He is currently leading the league in touchdowns and passing yards and is tied with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with 11 passes for 40 yards or more. He also passed for 300 yards or more for eight of the first 10 weeks of the season.
Mahomes is the first Kansas City player on the cover of SI since Kareem Hunt in September of last year. The last time a Chiefs quarterback was featured was Trent Green back in November of 2003.
Sports Illustrated is owned by the parent company of KCTV, the Meredith Corporation.
