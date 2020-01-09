KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes may be focused on facing Houston this weekend, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is finding time to step up for one of his teammates.
Mahomes leads of a video posted to Twitter Thursday by punter Dustin Colquitt as part of Colquitt’s campaign to win the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors a player’s excellence not only on the field but also in the community.
Colquitt is a long-time supporter for TeamSmile, a charity that helps provide life-changing dental care by partnering oral health professionals with sports teams.
In the video, Colquitt and Mahomes are joined by Chiefs superfan and Kansas City native Paul Rudd, with all three asking fans to retweet the video and add the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge plus “Colquitt” in order to support the Chiefs punter.
Help me out #ChiefsKingdom !!!!!!!!!@Chiefs #VFL @NFL @NFLPA This is for Kansas City & my nationwide charity @TeamSmile #WPMOYChallenge Colquitt pic.twitter.com/o1HKR3N4FN— Dustin Colquitt (@dustincolquitt2) January 9, 2020
The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge will win a $25,000 contribution to their charity, courtesy of Nationwide Insurance. Voting continues through Sunday, January 12.
