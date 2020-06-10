KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Players with the Kansas City Chiefs had their first chance to speak with reporters since they took a stand against racial injustice in the country on Wednesday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu were powerful voices as NFL stars came together to release a video on June 4 asking the league to condemn racism, admit fault in silencing players from peacefully protesting and state that the NFL believes “black lives matter."

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he couldn't have been prouder of Mahomes and Mathieu.

"I'm in complete support with them, and I appreciate them for what they did and standing up and making a statement to help us all get to a place where love is first," Reid said.

Both Mathieu and Mahomes felt it was their responsibility to use their platform far beyond the football field. When Michael Thomas first contacted Mathieu, the “Honeybadger” said he didn't hesitate to be a part of it.

"I think we have a true impact in our communities and our country,” Mathieu explained on Wednesday. “For us it's about owning that and doing it the right way. If we're going to get any kind of change, both sides have to be willing to change."

For those critics who say football players and other athletes should stick to sports, Mahomes has a direct message.

"With every decision you make, there are positives and negatives. That is the world we live in today,” he told reporters. “In the statement and video I made, those things needed to be said. We have to come together as a group and as players believing that black lives matter and we need to be role models.”

The Super Bowl MVP also noted that he received support from the Kansas City organization after the video came out.

“It was great to have the support from the Chiefs, and I've talked to Roger Goodell, who has shown his support,” Mahomes said. “If I believe something, I'm going to, as Andy Reid would say, let my personality show and stand behind my words."

And standing behind those words, for starters, means he and Mathieu are putting together a voter registration program, which has garnered support from not only the team but Clark Hunt and Mark Donovan as well.

Next week is the final week of virtual offseason training for the Chiefs. It would have been mandatory mini-camp, but due to COVID-19, the team will have to wait to get on the field until training camp.