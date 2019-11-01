KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is a glimmer of hope for Kansas City Chiefs fans - Patrick Mahomes is questionable for this Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Mahomes went down with a knee injury two weeks ago in a Thursday night game against Denver but was taking snaps during practice the following Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP was out in Sunday’s loss at Arrowhead to Green Bay.
Mahomes is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/LADP9NZUO4— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) November 1, 2019
Frank Clark, Chris Jones and Kendall Fuller are all also listed as questionable, but even with those three out, the Chiefs defense has been on a roll. KC has 13 sacks for 128 yards over the past two games.
The defense could get even better as it gets healthier. Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says Jones' return means an instant improvement to the defensive line.
"I remember in the Jacksonville game in the red zone, third and one, and he came through on that kind of play,” Spagnuolo said. “Hopefully we get that back. It would be great to get him back. He's got size and he's disruptive."
As for the Chiefs who will not play this week, Alex Okafor, Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are all definitely out for Sunday.
