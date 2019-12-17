KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While Kansas City fans hope the Chiefs will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl when the Pro Bowl rolls around, a half dozen players now know they have an invite to play with the NFL’s best.

Patrick Mahomes leads the list of six Kansas City players to be named to the league’s all-star event scheduled for January 26 in Orlando. He is joined by offensive teammates Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and rookie Mecole Hardman, while Chris Jones and Frank Clark will represent KC on the defensive side of the ball.

This will be the fifth Pro Bowl nod for Kelce, Hill’s fourth and Mahomes’ second, while Jones, Clark and Hardman are getting their first honor.

Kelce is starting at the tight end position and Hardman as a returner, while both Jones & Clark will start on the defensive line.

Mahomes was beat out for the starting role at quarterback by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins and the Chargers’ Keenan Allen topped the receivers list over Hill.

Kansas City’s six picks puts them third overall in the NFL and second in the AFC. Baltimore scored 12 spots on roster to top the AFC while New Orleans racked up 7 nominations to lead the NFC.